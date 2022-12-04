Sensient Technologies: a supplier of flavorings to multinationals

U.S.-based Sensient Technologies Corporation stands out as a supplier of flavorings to multinational companies.

As part of its commitment to quality as a competitive advantage, the company‘s production facilities have several certifications.

These include certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and those recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), including the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000).

All of these are to certify the safety and quality of its products and production processes.

Sensient Technologies

The company is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavoring systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries.

Its fragrance formulations are used in many of the world’s most popular consumer products.

Under the unified Sensient Flavors and Sensient Natural Ingredients brands, Sensient Technologies is a supplier to multinational and regional companies.

During the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, the company divested its yogurt fruit preparations product line and its fragrance product line (excluding its essential oil product line), respectively.

Manufacturing

As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s principal manufacturing facilities were located in California, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Belgium, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Flavors and Extracts Group produces flavor products, extracts and essential oils that impart a desired taste, texture, aroma and/or other characteristics to a wide range of consumer and other products.

This Group includes the company’s natural ingredients business, which produces garlic, onion and other dehydrated natural ingredients for food processors.

The Group’s principal products are system products, including flavor delivery systems, and compound and blended products.

In addition, the Group has strong positions in selected ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts.

The Group serves the food and non-food industries.

In the food industries, markets include savory, beverage and sweet flavors, as well as certain bioingredients.

Until April 1, 2021, in the non-food industries, the Group supplied fragrances and essential oil products to the personal care, home care and bio-ingredients markets.

Following the divestment of the fragrance product line on April 1, 2021, the Group continued to produce and supply essential oils to the personal care market.

Food

Operating through its Natural Ingredients business, the company believes it is the second largest producer (by sales) of dehydrated onion and garlic products in the United States.

The company is also one of the largest producers and distributors of chili powder, paprika, chili pepper and dehydrated vegetables such as parsley, celery and spinach.

As of December 31, 2021, the company employed 724 people in research and development, quality assurance, quality control and laboratory technician positions.