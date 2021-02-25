Sempra Mexico reduced its revenues 8.7% in 2020

Sempra México, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, reported that it reduced its revenues in Mexico by 8.7% in 2020, to $ 1.256 million.

The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of Sempra Energy’s subsidiary IEnova, as well as certain holding companies and risk management activities.

IEnova develops, owns and operates or has interests in energy infrastructure in Mexico in two markets: gas and electricity.

On the one hand, IEnova’s gas business offers gas pipeline services for natural gas, LPG and ethane, as well as LNG and LPG storage and natural gas distribution.

Currently, IEnova has maritime and land terminals for the reception, storage and delivery of liquid fuels.

On the other hand, in its energy business, IEnova operates a natural gas combined cycle plant and wind and solar power generation facilities.

At the same time, Sempra Mexico increased its profits from continuous operations 2.4%, to 259 million dollars in 2020.

Sempra Energy

The parent company is a California-based energy services portfolio company. Its companies invest in, develop and operate energy infrastructure and provide gas and electricity services to customers in North America.

Since 1995, the company has had a strong and growing presence in Mexico through IEnova, the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

IEnova has a diverse portfolio of projects and assets that serve Mexico’s growing energy needs.

Additionally, Sempra Energy’s energy infrastructure footprint continues to expand in North America, through LNG development projects and assets in Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico, including its indirect 50.2% interest in Cameron LNG JV, which began commercial operation. of the first of three liquefaction trains in August 2019.

Sempra Energy owned 66.6% of IEnova at the end of 2019, and the remaining shares are owned by NCI.

In 2020, the company obtained revenue of $ 11.37 billion (+ 5%) and earnings from continuing operations of $ 1.924 million (+11.4 percent).

