Sempra added 800 km of gas pipelines and 1 compression station in Mexico

Sempra Energy added 800 kilometers of gas pipelines and 1 compression station in Mexico in 2019.

Overall, it is a California-based energy services holding company. His companies invest, develop and operate energy infrastructure and provide electricity and gas services to clients in North America.

At the end of 2019, the company’s facilities consisted of 2,977.3 kilometers of natural gas transmission pipelines, 800 more than at the end of 2018.

It also had 13 compression stations (one more), 223.7 kilometers of ethane pipes, 189.9 kilometers of LPG pipes and one LPG storage terminal in Mexico as assets.

These assets are contracted under long-term US dollar-based agreements with major industry participants such as CFE, CENAGAS, PEMEX, Shell, Gazprom, Saavi Energy Solutions, LLC and other similar counterparties.

Likewise, as of December 31, 2019, Sempra’s pipeline assets in Mexico had a design capacity of approximately 16,501 MMcf per day of natural gas, 204 MMcf per day of ethane gas, 106,000 barrels per day of liquid ethane, 34,000 barrels per day of LPG transmission and 80,000 barrels of LPG storage.

Sempra in Mexico

Sempra Energy owned 66.6% of IEnova as of December 31, 2019, and the remaining shares are owned by NCI.

IEnova has a diverse portfolio of projects and assets that serve Mexico’s growing energy needs. Its energy infrastructure footprint continues to expand in North America, through LNG development projects and assets in Louisiana, Texas and Mexico, including Sempra’s indirect 50.2% stake in Cameron LNG JV, which began the commercial operation. of the first of the three liquefaction trains in August 2019.

