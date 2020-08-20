SAT gives tax incentives to 132,000 taxpayers at the border

The Tax Administration Services (SAT) granted tax incentives to 132,368 taxpayers in the northern border region as of June 30, 2020.

In 2020, these were maintained by means of the Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 31, 2018, and which consist of a tax credit equivalent to one third of the income tax caused in the fiscal year or in provisional payments and in a Tax credit equal to 50% of the VAT rate of 16% that is applied directly.

With information from the taxpayers declared as of June, the VAT not charged for the application of the fiscal incentives of the northern border region in that period was 26.900 million pesos, while the stimulus of the income tax caused amounted to 1.200 million pesos.

Tax incentives

As of June 2020, of the large taxpayers who chose to apply the benefits of the Decree, 81 had been identified in the income tax incentive register and 816 in the VAT incentive register.

Likewise, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that various actions have been implemented to verify that these taxpayers comply with the requirements established in the Decree to benefit from tax incentives.

From this list of large taxpayers:

– Taxpayers registered in the list of beneficiaries of the ISR have been identified who do not comply with some of the requirements of the Decree. Therefore, actions are being taken to remove them from the register and recover the benefit improperly applied.

– Regarding the VAT incentive, a continuous verification has been carried out regarding compliance with the requirements of the Decree and self-correction has been invited in those cases where a non-compliance has been detected.

Registry of beneficiaries of tax incentives in the northern border region With cut-off as of June 30, 2020

As of June 2020, there were 2,498 taxpayers who had current authorization to stimulate income tax, competence of the General Administration of Federal Fiscal Audit (AGAFF), of which real-time verification of those taxpayers who have complied with the requirements to be beneficiaries and have collaborated with the authority by presenting the semi-annual report.

In the same way, the subprogram of letters of warrant has been prepared for those taxpayers who must correct or regularize their situation to continue or not with the benefits offered by the Northern Border Region Tax Incentive Decree.

Regarding VAT, the AGAFF will continuously monitor billing at the rate of 8% to verify that taxpayers comply with the requirements of the Decree and, where appropriate, invite them to correct their situation.

