Sanofi: sales from Dupixent

Sanofi, one of the world’s largest drug and vaccine manufacturers, generated sales for Dupixent of €8,293 million in 2022.

That amount represents 19.3% of the company’s net sales last year and is Sanofi’s top product in terms of sales.

Sanofi’s business consists of pharmaceuticals, including Dupixent (dermatology/asthma uses), vaccines (including influenza and polio/pertussis) and consumer products (including brands such as Allegra, Aspercreme and IcyHot).

Sanofi is in the midst of a margin improvement program designed to boost its operating margin from 30% to 32% by 2025.

If successful, the program would generate an 8% increase in earnings and cash flow.

Dupixent (dupilumab) is jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

To date, dupilumab has been studied in more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases caused in part by type 2 inflammation.

The dupilumab development program has demonstrated significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase III trials, establishing that interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 are key and central drivers of type 2 inflammation that plays an important role in multiple inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis.

Dupixent is available in major markets, including the United States (since April 2017), most EU countries (first launch was in Germany in December 2017) and Japan (since April 2018).

Sanofi has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

In 2022, the health authorities granted several marketing authorizations for Sanofi products.

In the United States and Europe, Dupixent (dupilumab) was granted full authorization for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, and extensions to expand the severe asthma indication to children aged 6 to 11 years and the moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis indication to children aged 6 months to 5 years.

At the end of September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent as the first and only treatment indicated to treat nodular prurigo in adult patients in the United States, and on December 15, 2022, Dupixent became the first and only targeted drug approved by the European Commission (EC) to treat nodular prurigo.

Sanofi reported net earnings of €6,279 million in 2022, an increase of 35.1% year-on-year.