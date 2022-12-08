Sanmina: main competitors in the world

In its integrated manufacturing solutions business, Sanmina Corporation faces competition from other major global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies, such as Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, Flex Ltd, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Jabil and Plexus Corp.

Its components, products and services business faces competition from EMS and non-EMS companies that often have a regional product, service or industry-specific focus.

In addition, Sanmina’s potential customers may compare the advantages of outsourcing the manufacturing of their products to us versus manufacturing them themselves.

Sanmina competes with different companies depending on the type of solution or geographic area.

The company believes that the main competitive factors in its industry are manufacturing technology, quality, global or regional presence, delivery, responsiveness, offering value-added solutions, and price.

It also believes that its key competitive strengths include its ability to offer comprehensive mission-critical solutions, product design and engineering resources, vertically integrated manufacturing solutions, advanced technologies, global manufacturing capabilities, global supplier base, customer focus and responsiveness, experience in serving diverse end markets, and expertise in industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Sanmina

The company is a leading global provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products, and repair, logistics and aftermarket services.

The company provides these end-to-end offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the following sectors: industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure.

The combination of its advanced technologies, extensive manufacturing expertise and economies of scale enable Sanmina to meet the specialized needs of its customers.

Trend

EMS companies are the primary beneficiaries of the growing use of outsourced manufacturing services by the electronics and other industries.

Manufacturing outsourcing refers to OEMs’ use of EMS companies to manufacture their products, rather than using in-house manufacturing resources.

As the industry has evolved, OEMs have increasingly turned to these companies for end-to-end services, such as product design and engineering, manufacturing, high-level assembly and testing, direct order fulfillment and logistics services, after-sales service and support, and global supply chain management.