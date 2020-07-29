Sanmina decreases its income 18.4%

Sanmina Corporation, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, posted an 18.4% year-over-year drop in revenue in the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, which ended on June 27.

With this, the company‘s income fell from 2,027 to $ 1,655 million.

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading provider of integrated manufacturing solutions serving the fastest growing segments of the global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market.

Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, serving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks and cloud solutions, as well as the industrial, defense, medical and automotive sectors. .

From another angle, Sanmina is a leading global provider of integrated manufacturing, component, product, repair, logistics and after-sales service and solutions.

The solutions offered by Sanmina include:

Product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, pre-production services, and product manufacturing and industrialization design launch.

Manufacture of components, subsets and complete systems.

Assembly and final test of the system.

Direct fulfillment of orders and logistics services.

After sales service and product support.

Global supply chain management.

It operates in the EMS industry and manages its operations as two businesses:

Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS). Its IMS business consists of assembling and testing the printed circuit board, assembling and final testing of the system, and direct order fulfillment. This segment generated approximately 80% of its total revenue in 2019.

Components, Products and Services (CPS). Components include interconnect systems (PCB manufacturing, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection molding) and mechanical systems (cabinets and precision machining).

Products include memory from our Viking Technology division; business solutions from our Viking Enterprise Solutions division; radio frequency (RF), optics and microelectronics; defense and aerospace products from SCI Technology; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software from our 42Q division.

Services include design, engineering, logistics, and repair services. CPS generated approximately 20% of our total revenue in 2019.

It has manufacturing facilities in 22 countries on six continents.

