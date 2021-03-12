Sanmina: 6 Reasons OEMs Hire EMS

Sanmina Corporation gave six reasons why it believes Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to contract for Electronic Production Services (EMS).

The company believes that OEMs will continue to outsource manufacturing because it enables them to:

Focus on core competencies.

Access leading engineering and design capabilities.

Optimize your supply chain while reducing risk and maximizing purchasing power.

Reduce operating costs and capital investment.

Access global manufacturing services.

Accelerate time to market.

Sanmina

Based in San Jose, California, the company is a leading global provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-sales services.

Meanwhile, the term EMS is used globally to designate the companies that design, test, manufacture, distribute and offer repair and warranty services for electronic components and products for OEMs.

By far, EMS companies are the beneficiaries of the increased use of outsourced manufacturing services by electronics and other industries.

Thus, outsourced manufacturing refers to an OEM’s use of EMS companies to manufacture its products, rather than using internal manufacturing resources.

As the EMS industry has evolved, according to Sanmina, OEMs have increased their reliance on EMS companies for end-to-end services including product design and engineering, high-end manufacturing, assembly and testing, order fulfillment. direct and logistics services, after-sales service and support, and global supply chain management.

Business strategy

Overall, Sanmina’s vision is to be the trusted leader in providing mission-critical products, services, and supply chain solutions to accelerate customer success.

Key elements of Sanmina’s business strategy to achieve this vision include:

Take advantage of its comprehensive solutions.

Expand your technological capabilities.

Attract and retain long-term client associations.

Promote solutions for the introduction of new products and manufacture of joint designs.

Continue to penetrate various end markets.

