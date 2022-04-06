Sales of organic products grow in the UK

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of organic products in the United Kingdom saw an increase, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In general, young consumers and families have been willing to pay more for organic products.

According to the Soil Association Organic Market Report 2021, sales of organic produce in the UK increased by 12.6%, to $3.9 billion in 2020.

In addition, supermarket sales and online/home delivery were up 12.5 and 36.2%, respectively. In the 2022 report, sales exceeded $4 billion in 2021.

On June 1, 2012, the organic agreement between the United States and the European Union entered into force.

Organic and agricultural products in the United States or the European Union could be labeled and sold as organic in either market.

Before leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom was the third largest market for organic products among the member states of that bloc.

While US exporters compete on quality and price, organic exports to the UK have been inconsistent for the past five years, the USDA said.

Organic products

Yet in 2021, the United States shipped at least $5.1 billion worth of organic produce to the UK.

The best organic produce includes vinegar, fresh apples, fresh peas, and roasted coffee.

The USDA concluded that US exporters should find opportunities for all categories of food products, especially fresh fruits and vegetables.

To take into account: organic agriculture is a system of cultivation, livestock and fish farming that emphasizes the protection of the environment and the use of natural agricultural techniques.

It is concerned not only with the final product, but with the entire system used to produce and deliver the agricultural product.

To this end, the entire agricultural cycle, from production and processing to handling and delivery, excludes the use of artificial products such as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and certain external agricultural inputs such as pesticides, veterinary drugs, additives and fertilizers.

