Sacyr’s works in Mexico

The Sacyr company has completed projects in Mexico such as the expansion of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, Line 3 of the Guadalajara City Light Train, the rehabilitation of the Pirámides-Tulancingo-Pachuca Highway and the Tláhuac Hospital.

At the end of July 2020, the expansion of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport was inaugurated.

The new project, carried out by a consortium participated by Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructuras, consists of seven new positions to replace the remote ones, with which more than 4 million passengers each year will enjoy greater comfort on their trips, since Transfer operations will be reduced by 65%, in vehicles, from the terminal to the aircraft.

Then, in September of last year, the new Line 3 of the Light Train in the city of Guadalajara was put into service.

With this new commuter line, you can travel to the historic centers of Guadalajara, Zapopan and Tlaquepaque in a single route, connecting the central regions with the periphery of the capital of the state of Jalisco.

Each day, it will transport an average of around 233,000 people who will save about 40 minutes on their trips.

Sacyr

In April 2020, Sacyr Concesiones completed the rehabilitation of the Pirámides-Tulancingo-Pachuca highway, being the first infrastructure concession project in that country to be put into service.

This road, awarded to the company in August 2017, has a term of 10 years for the concession and represents a total portfolio of future income of about 214 million euros.

The project includes the rehabilitation and conservation of the 91.5 kilometers that add up the two sections of the free federal highway MEX-130 and MEX-132, which run through the States of Mexico and Hidalgo.

During the month of November 2021, Sacyr completed the works of the Tláhuac Hospital Concession, in Mexico.

Sacyr Concesiones plans to start up the concession in the coming months. The Hospital Center has 250 beds and represents a portfolio of more than 1,100 million euros, throughout the 25-year concession.