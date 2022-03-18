Sacyr: 4 awards in the United States

Sacyr, a Spanish infrastructure developer and operator based in Madrid, won four significant contract awards in the United States.

These are those company contracts:

First

Work to improve the power, water and steam generation and distribution systems at the University of Idaho Campus, in the town of Moscow. For an amount of 542 million euros.

Second

Expansion and improvement works for the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) in two sections of the SR417 Toll Road in Orlando, Florida:

The first section, 5.9 kilometers long, includes widening from 3 to 4 lanes, milling and full-width resurfacing of the main trunk from “Landstar Boulevard” to “Boggy Creek Road”. It also includes the expansion of 8 bridges of the main trunk of the Highway that cross over 3 local roads (Rhode Island Woods Boulevard, Wyndham Lakes Boulevard and Boggy Creek Road) and over the Boggy Creek River.

The second section, 8.7 kilometers long, from the “Narcoossee Road” junction to the junction with the SR528 highway, also involves the aforementioned widening of lanes, the widening of 10 main trunk bridges that cross different local roads and a line railway. In addition, new soundproofing screens, retaining walls, ITS systems and a new toll gate will be built on one of the motorway access ramps.

Third

The total amount of both contracts amounts to 141 million euros, and the works have an execution period of 30 months.

Trending Three megatrends in the automotive industry

Reconfiguration works, for district 1 of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT – District 1), of the link between interstate highway I-75 and SR-72 (Clark Road) in Sarasota County (Florida). For a total amount of 48 million euros and a term of 21 months for the execution of the works.

Fourth

Reconstruction and expansion works of a highway for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in Lubbock County. The road will become a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction. For an amount of 130 million euros and a term of 48 months for the execution of the works.

Sacyr

At the end of 2021, the Group had 65 concessions distributed in 15 countries (Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, the United States, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, Oman, Algeria and Australia), with 54 in operation and 11 in development.

There are 31 motorway and highway concessions, distributed between the EU and America (8 in Spain, 8 in Chile, 4 in Colombia, 3 in Italy, 1 in Ireland, 2 in Portugal, 1 in Peru, 1 in Uruguay, 1 in Paraguay , 1 in Brazil and 1 Mexico) 14 Plants, or integral water cycles, 8 hospitals, 2 transport interchanges, 2 airports, 1 Railway, 1 University and 6 vehicle parking lots.

Sacyr Concesiones’ portfolio has reached 36,530 million euros as of December 31, 2021, 89% of which comes from the international market.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...