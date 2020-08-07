Who is Rodrigo de la Riva, General Manager of Ports?

Rodrigo de la Riva was appointed the new head of the General Directorate of Ports of Mexico.

As reported by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), Rodrigo de la Riva has 27 years in the local and federal public administration, with experience in legal and comptroller matters, as well as direction and coordination in matters of law enforcement.

Mexico’s port system has 24 Integrated Port Administrations, known as APIs, which cover more than 40 cargo and passenger ports on the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the country.

Rodrigo de la Riva studied a law degree at the National School of Professional Studies-Acatlán, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico; He has a Master’s Degree in Criminal Sciences from the Institute of Legal Sciences of Higher Studies and a doctorate in Criminal Sciences from the Tepantlato University.

He was general coordinator of Strategic Investigation in the General Prosecutor’s Office of the capital and Deputy Attorney for Central Preliminary Investigations in the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

Likewise, Rodrigo de la Riva participated in the design of the Government Program of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and was private secretary in the Secretariat of Social Development of Mexico City from December 2012 to July 2015.

He also served as Area Director and Regional Coordinator of the Western Zone from 2009 to 2011 in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic; Deputy Director and in charge of the General Directorate of Amparo of the PGR from 2005 to 2009. He was Legal Coordinator of the DIF in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico from 2003 to 2004.

In the Ministry of Health he was head of department in the General Directorate of Legal Affairs and in the Internal Comptroller’s Office from 1995 to 1996. In the Ministry of the Interior he was assistant secretary from 1994 to 1995 and from 1993 to 1994 he was an advisor in the office of the owner of the Attorney General of the Republic.

He is a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Faculty of Higher Studies Acatlán, from 1996 to date.

The general coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine of the Ministry of Communications and Transport, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that the arrival of Rodrigo de la Riva will contribute to promoting the transformation that is intended to be achieved in the operation of the country’s ports to combat corruption.

