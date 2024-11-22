Regulatory measures on Artificial Intelligence around the world

Globally there is a growing trend of implementing regulatory measures on Artificial Intelligence (AI), highlighted a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In general, AI can be thought of as computerized systems that operate and react in ways that are commonly believed to require intelligence, such as the ability to learn, solve problems and achieve goals under uncertain and variable conditions, with varying levels of autonomy.

Regulatory measures on Artificial Intelligence

The WTO highlighted that the immense potential of AI has led governments around the world to take measures to promote its development and use, while mitigating its potential risks.

Among the issues related to regulatory measures on AI are the following: data protection, transparency, human oversight, ethics, legal liability and training.

At the national level, more and more jurisdictions are implementing AI strategies and policies to enhance their AI capabilities.

The number of economies that have implemented AI strategies increased from three in 2017 to 75 in 2023.

Stanford University’s “AI Index 2024” highlights a significant increase in regulatory measures on artificial intelligence. In 2023, the United States implemented 25 AI-related regulations, a figure that contrasts sharply with the single measure adopted in 2016. For its part, the European Union has shown a more proactive approach in this area, with nearly 130 regulatory measures approved since 2017.

Policy measures

Most AI policy initiatives are being driven by developed economies. This, undoubtedly, could further widen the existing gap between developed and developing economies. While approximately 30% of developing economies have already implemented AI policy measures, only one least developed country (LDC), Uganda, has taken action. This is indicated by data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) AI Policy Observatory.

In addition, national initiatives to promote access to data are high on policy agendas. These actions include open data programs and data sharing initiatives. They aim to boost innovation, strengthen national competition, protect privacy and, at the same time, control the flow of data across borders.