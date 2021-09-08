Refrigerant gases drive CYDSA exports

Refrigerant gases drove the exports of the CYDSA company in the period from January to June 2021.

In those six months, the company‘s exports totaled 25.9 million dollars, 82.3% more at the interannual rate.

Above all, the improvement comes from the growth in refrigerant gas exports to international markets.

CYDSA is a business group present in five Business Areas:

Salt for Domestic Consumption and Industrial Applications.

Chlorine, Caustic Soda and Derivative Specialties.

Production and Marketing of Refrigerant Gases.

Cogeneration of Electricity and Steam.

Processing and Underground Storage of Hydrocarbons.

Based in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico, the company has more than 20 subsidiaries in nine towns in the country and exports its products to more than 15 nations.

Refrigerant gases

In dollar terms, accumulated sales as of June 2021 of its five business areas totaled the equivalent of 268.9 million, representing an increase of 12.9% year-on-year.

The difference between the variation in sales in pesos and the equivalent in dollars is due to the appreciation of 6.8%, observed when comparing the average exchange rate of the peso with respect to the US dollar of 20.18 pesos per dollar in the first six months of 2021, compared to 21.66 pesos in the same period of the previous year.

Mexico

Sales to the domestic market in the first semester of 2021 amounted to 4,903 million pesos, increasing 1.7% compared to the same semester of 2020.

More than anything, the increase in national sales in the first half of 2021 is due to a greater commercialization of the Business of Salt for Domestic Consumption and Industrial Applications.

Exterior

Sales for the first semester of 2021, of the Group of the three Manufacturing Businesses and Chemical Specialties, which includes: Salt for Domestic Consumption and Industrial Applications; Chlorine, Caustic Soda and Derivative Specialties; and Production and Marketing of Refrigerant Gases; totaled 4,986 million pesos (92% of CYDSA’s total), showing an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period in 2020.