Nota Destacada
Senasica provides phytosanitary certificate for imports
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 7 horas
Publicidad
TagsAnimal Health Export Certificates Animal Health Requirement Sheets aquaculture Aquaculture Health Requirement Sheets Chile Costa Rica. COVID-19 Director of Projects and Institutional Development Ecuador epidemiological emergency European Union fisheries Food Safety and Quality Francisco Ramírez y Ramírez General Director of Animal Health General Director of Plant Health General Directorate of Animal Health imports international trade Juan Gay Gutiérrez Letter of Commitment livestock México National Service of Health Netherlands Office of Inspection of Agricultural Health OISA pandemic phytosanitary certificate plant origin procedure products René Hernández Ruiz Senasica) shipments United States