Prosoft runs out of supports for technology and industry 4.0

The Program for the Development of the Software Industry (Prosoft) and Innovation did not exercise support in the first half of 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

Prosoft’s general objective is to contribute to the development of processes, products and services, through innovation in priority sectors for the national economy, through the promotion of technological development and / or adoption of new technologies, the promotion of specialized human capital and the promotion of the implementation of industry 4.0 technologies.

In general, Prosoft aims to:

Promote technological development and / or the adoption of new technologies that promote the generation and transfer of knowledge.

Promote the creation of specialized human capital, articulating tools that allow the increase of knowledge and capacities to generate innovation.

Encourage the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies for process and product innovation; as well as for the digitization and systematization of services.

Caracteristics

Prosoft plays a fundamental role in contributing to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the cross-cutting themes (Industry 4.0, smart logistics (Smart logistics) as well as digitization and systematization of services) through the adoption of technological trends, the generation and specialization of human resources and knowledge transfer.

In addition, Prosoft as an instrument to promote innovation and an aid to increase diagnostic capabilities, development and implementation of technologies in innovation ecosystems in Mexico, is aligned with the economic needs of the country, which must be taken taken into account as a criterion for the formulation of projects in a specific place.

According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), the potential population is defined as the “total population that presents the need or problem that justifies the existence of a program and that, therefore, could be eligible for your care. ”

In the particular case of Prosoft-Innovation, it considers as part of the potential focus area all those legal entities of the priority sectors for the National Economy, who present the need to increase their capacity for innovation in processes, products and services.

