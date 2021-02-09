Procter & Gamble drops participation in beauty products in the world

Procter & Gamble reported that the global market share of the Beauty segment fell 0.6 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As a result, the company‘s Beauty Net sales increased 6% to $ 3.8 billion during the second fiscal quarter, with a 2% rise in unit volume.

The higher prices scaled Procter & Gamble’s net sales by 2 percent.

On the one hand, the favorable combination added 1% to net sales due to the disproportionate growth of Premium products.

On the other hand, the favorable impacts of the exchange rate increased net sales by 1 percent.

Procter & Gamble’s organic sales increased 5 percent.

Inside, hair care net sales increased in the middle digit due to a single digit increase in volumes and higher prices.

Organic sales increased in the middle digit.

The volume increase was offset by a double-digit increase in Greater China primarily due to market growth, a mid-single-digit increase in Latin America, and low single-digit advances in IMEA due to innovation, partially offset by low declines. single digits in North America (due to commercial inventory reductions) and Europe (due to market downturn).

The global market share of the Hair Care category was unchanged.

Skin and Personal Care net sales increased high single digits due to a low single digit increase in volumes, the favorable impact of the mix due to the disproportionate growth of Premium products, price increases and favorable type impacts. exchange.

Procter & Gamble’s organic sales also increased in the middle digit.

Volume grew single digits in Greater China driven by innovation and increased consumption of sanitizing products and hand soap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This growth was partially offset by a double-digit volume decline in IMEA, a mid-single-digit decline in Asia Pacific, and a low-single-digit decline in Latin America due to pandemic-related declines in consumption.

Global market share for the Procter & Gamble Skin & Personal Care category decreased by more than half a point.

