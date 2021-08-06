Procter & Gamble: 40% of its global employees are women

Procter & Gamble reported that 40% of its global employees are women, with data as of June 30, 2021.

As of that same date, the company had approximately 101,000 employees, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year, mainly due to business growth.

Total number of employees is an estimate of total company employees, excluding interns, cooperatives, contractors, and joint venture employees.

Also as of June 30 of the current year, 49% of its employees were in manufacturing positions and 26% of its employees were located in the United States.

As a consumer products company, Procter & Gamble believes that its workforce should reflect the diversity of its consumers.

In addition, the company seeks to promote an inclusive work environment where each individual can contribute their entire being, which helps drive innovation and allows it to better serve its consumers.

Procter & Gamble

The company aspires to achieve equitable gender representation globally and at key levels of management and leadership.

In the United States workforce, the company is moving toward its aspiration to have 40% multicultural representation overall, as well as at the management and leadership levels.

As of June 30 of the current year, 26% of its employees in the United States identify as multicultural.

According to the company itself, its compensation plans are based on the principles of paying for performance, paying competitively against similar companies with which it competes for talent and in the market, and focusing on long-term success through a combination. short and long-term incentive plans.

Procter & Gamble also offers competitive benefit programs, including health insurance and retirement plans in line with local country practices with flexibility to accommodate the needs of a diverse workforce.

