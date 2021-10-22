Probabilities of getting sick or dying from Covid-19

Three organizations, the WTO, the WHO and the WIPO, released indicators with which the probabilities of getting sick or dying from Covid-19 are inferred.

The total number of excess deaths in 2020 worldwide may have amounted to at least 3 million, compared to the 1.8 million excess deaths reported in 2020.

There is probably a significant undercount of the total deaths attributed directly and indirectly to Covid-19.1

According to the WHO Coronavirus Control Panel, globally, as of August 27, 2021, 214 million 468,601 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 4 million 470,969 deaths, had been reported to WHO.

Meanwhile, as of August 25, 2021, a total of 4,953 million 887,422 doses of vaccine had been administered.

So the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic constitutes an extraordinary global public health crisis.

It has created an urgent need to intensify global cooperation.

Also, the pandemic, from its inception, has raised issues at the crossroads of public health, trade, intellectual property (IP) policy, and the framework and management of innovation and access, including issues related to transfer. of technology.

Sick or dying

Covid-19 disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations.

In addition to all this, the three organizations highlight that this pandemic has exposed persistent inequalities by income, age, race, sex and geographic location.

Despite recent advances in global health, people around the world continue to face complex interconnected threats to their health and well-being that stem from the social, economic, political and environmental determinants of health.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the emerging coronavirus first recognized in December 2019, causes Covid-19.

So what is the probability of getting sick or dying? Based on the evidence available as of May 18, 2021, the majority of people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic or develop mild (40%) or moderate (40 percent) illness.

About 15% develop a serious illness requiring oxygen and 5% are critically ill.

Also, the WHO provisional guidance document reports that country data indicate that 14-19% of SARS-CoV-2 infections require hospitalization, while 3-5% percent develop a serious illness that requires hospital admission. an intensive care unit (ICU) for complications.