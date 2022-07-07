President of Kryton International meets with Clouthier and Ng

The President and CEO of Kryton International, Kari Yuers, met this Thursday in Vancouver, Canada, with the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade of Canada, Mary Ng.

Clouthier presented Mexico‘s priorities in the area of innovation, emphasizing the business opportunities offered by our country through the priority infrastructure projects being developed in the South-Southeast region.

Kryton International

This is a world leader in concrete monitoring, durability and waterproofing solutions.

Clouthier and Ng also held a meeting with Bill Tam, co-founder and COO of Digital Technology, and Lesley Esford, executive director of Venture Lab, to present the innovation policy that the Ministry of Economy is permanently working on and the tools that have been implemented to support SMEs and investors.

The ministers toured the supercluster where both companies are located.

Clouthier also met with Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, with whom she discussed issues related to the business environment in Mexico, trade and investment opportunities, as well as support for SMEs.

Mr. Hyder also shared the Council’s priorities and his upcoming visit to Mexico.