Port of Altamira increased its income by 9%

The Port of Altamira recorded revenues higher by 29% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, at 304 million pesos, reported the company Pinfra, holder of the concession.

This port represented 9% of the company’s revenues in the first quarter of 2022.

Pinfra is one of the main companies in Mexico dedicated to the promotion, development, construction, financing and operation of infrastructure projects; To date, it has 21 concession titles, made up of 29 highways, a port terminal, a bridge operation contract and an electronic toll operation contract for the FONADIN highway network.

According to the company, the Port of Altamira had a slower recovery process than the highways in the first quarter of 2022; however, its results for this last quarter were outstanding among the group’s assets and are already in line with pre-pandemic trends.

Port of Altamira

The income generated and the costs incurred by the company in relation to the Port of Altamira Terminal are directly and positively related to the level of commercial activity by the carriers of goods that use that terminal to load and unload containers for shipment. distribution in Mexico or destined abroad.

In turn, the levels of commercial activity depend on the economic situation at a local and international level.

Also, the income generated by the Port of Altamira Terminal also depends on the rates applicable to the services of loading and unloading of shipments, storage, cargo and container deliveries, and other services provided by the company under the Assignment Agreement of the Concession for the Port of Altamira Terminal.

The company is required to register these rates with the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) and the Integral Port Administrator (API) at least three business days before they come into effect.

In addition to the main business, the company has two plants that produce asphalt mixtures, as well as a construction segment that is mainly focused on the administration and supervision of the construction and maintenance projects of the highways of the concession titles that the company has. .

Its income from the construction segment was higher by 71.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with income of 712.1 million pesos, which represents 20% of the group’s total quarterly income.

This is due, as already mentioned, to a greater volume of work in Libramiento Aguascalientes, which represented 311.9 million pesos, and to the expansion of the Altamira wharf, which represented 230.4 million pesos.

The company had income of 25.6 million pesos for the work carried out in Pirámides-Texcoco, and 17 million pesos for the progress in the Mexico-Toluca Train.

