Pork imports in Mexico fall 12.2% in 2020

Pork imports in Mexico totaled 1.359 billion dollars in 2020, an increase of 12.2% year-on-year.

In hindsight, pork imports reached an all-time high in 2019, totaling $ 1.547 billion.

That peak was reached after a trend of ups and downs since the 981 million dollars of imports in 2010.

Pork imports in Mexico are concentrated in two suppliers: the United States (90.4% share in value) and Canada (9.6%), according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

One of the most striking characteristics of the American pork industry, associated with technological change and the evolution of economic relationships between producers, packers and consumers, has been the rapid shift towards smaller and larger operations.

Since 1990, according to the USDA, the number of pig farms has decreased by more than 70%, as individual businesses have grown.

US swine operations tend to be highly concentrated in the Midwest – Iowa and southern Minnesota in particular – and eastern North Carolina.

In general, large operations that specialize in a single phase of production have replaced term delivery operations that performed all phases of production.

In this way, the use of production contracts has increased.

Operations that produce under contract are typically larger than stand-alone operations and are more likely to specialize in a single phase of production.

These structural changes have coincided with efficiency gains and lower production costs in the United States.

Most of the productivity gains are attributed to increases in the scale of production and technological innovation.

Pork imports

Although some religions consider it a forbidden food, pork is one of the most consumed in the world.

Pork meat imports are among the largest in Mexico in the agricultural sector, only surpassed by corn and soybeans.

Finally, the FAO forecasts that the world trade in meat (including other animals) in 2020 will reach 37.6 million tons, with a year-on-year growth of 3.9%, slower than the 6.9% registered in 2019.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado