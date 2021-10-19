Pork and guacamole prices boost Grupo KUO’s income

Guacamole and pork prices boosted Grupo KUO‘s revenues in the third quarter of 2021.

Also throughout 2020, in the export market, Grupo KUO maintained a positive trend in guacamole (Wholly Guacamole), as well as in sauces (Herdez).

The company is a holding company that operates in three sectors (Consumer, Chemical and Automotive) and recorded revenues of 15,531 million pesos in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 31% year-on-year.

Guacamole prices

More than anything, this is explained by the good performance of all the portfolio businesses, underlining in the Consumer sector better sales prices in Porcícola and Herdez Del Fuerte, mainly in tomato puree in the domestic market and guacamole in the United States.

Herdez Del Fuerte’s operations include the production and sale of branded food and beverages.

Branded food operations are carried out in Mexico and the United States.

Herdez Del Fuerte groups canned and packaged foods and beverages under the following brands:

Mexico:

Aires de Campo: organic food.

Blazon: roasted, ground and whole grain coffee.

Buffalo: hot sauces and olives.

Del Fuerte: tomato paste and puree.

Doña María: moles in different varieties and ready to serve and sauces to cook.

Embasa: ketchup type sauce.

Herdez: homemade sauces, tuna, mushrooms, vegetables, chili peppers, tomato puree, soups and creams.

USA:

Chi-Chi´s: sauces, chili peppers, tortillas and chips, dips and seasonings.

Don Miguel: Mexican frozen foods.

La Victoria: homemade and spicy sauces, sauces for enchiladas and chili peppers.

Wholly Guacamole: processed avocado and guacamole.

Doña María: mole and nopalitos.

Embasa: homemade sauces, chili peppers, nopalitos and carrots.

Herdez: sauces, chilies, guacamole, cooking sauces, dips and tortillas.

Likewise, the business distributes products of the following brands in Mexico:

McCormick: mayonnaise, salad dressings, mustards, jams, spices, jellies and teas, among others.

Kikkoman: soy and teriyaki sauces.

Reynolds: household packaging including aluminum foil, plastic, waxed and resealable bags.

In the Chemical sector, the results of Synthetic Rubber with a better price level and higher sales volume in applications for tires, adhesives, industrial and roofing stand out, as well as Polymers that registered a higher price in applications for the electronics segment, in addition to the distribution of chemicals.

For its part, in the Automotive sector, higher sales of DCTs, transmissions and components in the Transmissions business, as well as a better displacement of brake lines, engine and powertrain drive the business

Parts

The percentage of exports to total revenues during the quarter was 59%, an increase of 28%, driven by the Synthetic Rubber and Transmissions businesses.