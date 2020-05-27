Plantronics recorded supply interruptions

Plantronics, Inc. recorded temporary interruptions in its supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With net losses of $ 663 million in the first quarter of 2020, Plantronics is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spanning headsets, Open SIP desk phones, audio and video conferencing, cloud management and analysis software solutions and services.

“The company has experienced temporary disruptions in its supply chain and may continue to experience such disruptions, as the outbreak has affected sourcing of key components and manufacturing and distribution networks worldwide,” the company said Tuesday.

Its main product categories include: Enterprise Headsets, which include wired and wireless communication headsets; consumer headsets, including Bluetooth and wired products for mobile device, personal computer (PC) and gaming applications; and voice, video, and content sharing solutions, including open SIP desk phones, conference room phones, and video terminals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones.

Plantronics

“The reception of products or raw materials from affected areas has been, and will continue to be, slow or interrupted in the coming months, which could affect the manufacture and sale of our products to our channel partners and/or compliance. for end user customers.

“In addition, significant and abrupt changes in product demand increase the complexity of management’s assessment of excess or obsolete potential inventory,” added Plantronics.

More generally, Covis-19 has not only significantly and adversely increased economic and demand uncertainty, but has caused a global economic slowdown, which can decrease technology spending and negatively affect demand for Plantronics and harm your business and results of operations.

