Plantronics (Poly) main competitors in communications include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies and ZTE.

The company competes widely in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) market, where it has multiple competitors (based on product line) globally.

Other competitors include Avaya, Aver Information, ClearOne Communications, GN Netcom, Grandstream Networks, LifeSize., Logitech International, Neatframe, Sennheiser Electric, Snom Technology, Vidyo, Yamaha Corporation / Revolabs, and Yealink Network Technology.

In certain cases, Plantronics cooperates and partners with these companies on various industry initiatives and programs.

Some of its competitors have greater financial resources than Plantronics, as well as more substantial production, marketing, engineering and other capabilities to develop, manufacture, market and sell products.

Overall, Plantronics’ strategy to offer the best comprehensive portfolio of UC&C headphone, voice and video terminals meets the challenges of competitors creating end-to-end services and terminal solutions, as well as low-cost competitors. in specific categories or other industries, which are potentially capable of developing unique technology or competing in a specific geography.

Plantronics

Some of the company’s partners resell Plantronics maintenance and support services, while others sell their own branded services.

To the extent that channel partners sell their own services, these partners compete with Plantronics.

However, they typically purchase maintenance contracts from Plantronics to support these services.

For Plantronics, the main factors to be successful and competitive in each of the markets it serves are the following:

Understand emerging trends and new communication technologies, such as UC&C and Video as a Service (VaaS), and your ability to react quickly to the opportunities they provide.

Reliable supply chain to meet peak demands

Alliances and integration / compatibility with the main UC&C providers

Ability to design, manufacture and sell products that offer performance, style, ease of use, comfort, features, sound quality, interoperability, simplicity, price, and reliability.

Ability to create and monetize software solutions that provide management and analytics and enable companies to improve IT and employee performance through information derived from their analytics.

Recognition and reputation of brands

Superior global customer service, support and warranty terms

Global reach, including effective and efficient distribution channels

Profile

Plantronics is a leading global communications technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated communications and collaboration solutions for professionals.

At the same time, it offers premium audio and video products designed to perform in an era where work is no longer a place and the corporate workforce is increasingly distributed.

In general, your products and services are designed and manufactured to connect people with high fidelity and incredible clarity. They are professional-grade, easy to use, and work seamlessly with leading video and audio conferencing platforms.

Its main product categories are Headsets, Video, Voice, and Services.

