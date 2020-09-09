Plan for Highway Los Herrera-Tamazula 437 mdp

The Ministry of Finance proposed, for Highway Los Herrera-Tamazula, an item of 437 million pesos to be exercised in 2021.

This project will promote the development of the mining sector, allowing communication and access to the mining area in Ciénega de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, identified as one of the largest mining areas in Latin America.

According to the federal government, this highway will provide adequate conditions for attracting private investment and boosting the region’s economy in order to project the mining sector as an engine of development.

Therefore, the Ministry of Finance proposed that budget that will allow to continue with the construction works of the 101 kilometers in length of this highway section and that will allow land communication between the states of Durango and Sinaloa.

The work will allow greater regional connectivity, which will generate significant savings in travel time of up to three hours, in addition to providing accessibility to basic health and education services to the communities of: Los Herrera, Altares, Ojito de Camellones, Ciénega de Our Lady of Guadalupe, Guadalupe de Urrea, Sahuatenipa and Chapotán in the municipalities of Santiago Papasquiaro, Canelas and Tamazula.

On the other hand, regarding the San Ignacio-Tayoltita Highway, the federal government proposed to allocate resources for 250 million pesos to continue with the construction work of 14.2 kilometers of rural road in the states of Sinaloa and Durango.

This work will directly benefit the mobility of around 5,800 inhabitants, while allowing access to and transportation of mining products to the port of Topolobampo, promoting the export of gold, the main mineral extracted in the region.

Finally, to complete the Badiraguato-Parralm Highway, it was proposed to allocate 450 million pesos for fiscal year 2021, which will continue the construction of 37 kilometers of the highway section that is part of a 524.8-kilometer long axis. in the states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua, generating 2,920 direct and indirect jobs during construction.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this highway will provide the armed forces with greater efficiency and effectiveness in the surveillance and control of illegal activities that take place in the area.

“In this way, they will be able to deploy and resupply their elements and increase the levels of public security in the region,” he said.

Likewise, the transportation of products and supplies of the mining sector will be improved, laying the foundations to encourage private investment for the installation of new mining companies, which will help to reactivate the economy of the sector and reduce the high rates of marginalization and social backwardness of the region.

