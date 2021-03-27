Pilgrim’s decreased its chicken sales in Mexico 4.8%

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation decreased its chicken sales in Mexico by 4.8% in 2020 compared to the previous year, to $ 1.278 million.

Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado (United States), the company is primarily engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added pork and chicken products for retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

JBS S.A., through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, is the effective owner of 80.26% of the outstanding common shares of Pilgrim’s.

Of its total chicken sales in Mexico last year, 1,211 million dollars corresponded to fresh chickens and 66 million were prepared chickens.

Mainly in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Mexico, in addition to 115 other countries, the company markets its fresh, prepared and value-added meat products to a group of more than 6,100 customers.

Chicken sales

Pilgrim’s sales efforts are primarily directed at the foodservice industry, primarily restaurant chains and food processors, such as Chick-fil-A, and retail customers, including supermarket chains and wholesale clubs, such as Kroger, Costco, Publix and HEB in the United States.

Also to chain restaurants like McDonald’s and grocery store chains like Tesco and Waitrose in the UK and Europe, and grocery store chains like Wal-Mart in Mexico.

Pilgrim’s has a global network of approximately 5,100 producers, 39 feed mills, 48 ​​hatcheries, 39 processing plants, 27 prepared food cooking plants, 25 distribution centers, 10 processing facilities and four pet food plants.

Some of the more important proprietary or licensed trademarks used by the company or its affiliates are Pilgrim’s, Just BARE, Gold’n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride Chicken, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim’s Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To- Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park and O’Kane.

As of December 27, 2020, the company employed 30,900 people in the United States, 10,500 people in Mexico and 15,000 people in the United Kingdom and Europe, considering approximate numbers.

