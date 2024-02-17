PepsiCo: top 8 markets worldwide

The largest markets for Pepsico, a multinational food and beverage company, were the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2023.

Globally, this company’s revenues were US$91.471 billion last year, up 5.9% over 2022.

Through its operations, authorized bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, Pepsico manufactures, markets, distributes and sells a wide variety of beverages and foods, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Where did your revenues come from? By far, in first place was the United States, with $52.165 billion, a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent.

This was followed by Mexico ($7,011 million, +28.1%), Canada ($3,722 million, +5.2%), Russia ($3,566 million, -13.4%) and China ($2,703 million, -1.8 percent).

PepsiCo’s brands include Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Pepsico

Caleb Bradham invented the Pepsi-Cola formula in 1893 in New Bern, North Carolina, United States.

Bradham initially created the drink as a cola soft drink and called it «Brad’s Drink».

Then, in 1898, he changed the name to Pepsi-Cola because of its ingredients, which included pepsin and cola nut.

The Pepsi-Cola Company was founded in 1902.

Competition

Now, the company’s competitors include Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands, Hormel Foods Corporation, Kellanova, Keurig Dr Pepper, The Kraft Heinz Company, Link Snacks, Mondelēz International, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé, Red Bull GmbH and Utz Brands.

Many of Pepsico’s food products hold important leadership positions in the convenient food industry in the United States and around the world.

In 2023, Pepsico and The Coca-Cola Company accounted for approximately 19% and 20%, respectively, of the U.S. liquid soft drink category, based on estimated retail sales in channels measured by Information Resources, Inc.

However, The Coca-Cola Company has a significant advantage in carbonated soft drink share in many markets outside the United States.

By revenue, Pepsico’s other relevant markets in 2023 were the United Kingdom ($1,946 million, +5.5 percent year-over-year), Brazil ($1,779 million, +10 percent) and South Africa ($1,707 million, -7.1 percent).