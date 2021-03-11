Pepsico beats The Coca-Cola in US soft drink market

Pepsico Inc. achieved a 22% share in the liquid soft drink category in the United States during 2020.

At the same time, The Coca-Cola Company had a 20% share in that same category.

But Pepsico’s share fell from 24% in 2016 to 23% in 2017 and then to 22% in the next three years.

From 2016 to 2020, The Coca-Cola Company has consistently held its market share at 20 percent.

All these data correspond to estimated retail sales in measured channels, according to Information Resources, Inc.

However, The Coca-Cola Company has a significant carbonated soft drink share advantage in many markets outside of the United States.

According to Pepsico, success in the competitive environment depends on:

Effective promotion of existing products.

Effective introduction of new products and reformulations of existing products.

Greater efficiency in production techniques.

Effective incorporation of technology and digital tools in all areas of your business.

Effectiveness of advertising, campaigns and marketing programs.

Packaging.

Product prices.

New sales and dispensing equipment.

Trademark development and protection.

Trademarks.

Pepsico

This company’s beverages, food and snacks compete primarily on the basis of brand recognition and loyalty, taste, price, value, quality, product variety, innovation, distribution, advertising, marketing and promotional activity (including digital).

Also influencing, according to Pepsico, are packaging, convenience, service, and the ability to anticipate and effectively respond to consumer preferences and trends, including an increased consumer focus on health and wellness and the continued acceleration of e-commerce. and other methods of distribution and purchase of products.

Your beverage, food and snack products are in highly competitive categories and markets.

Other beverage, food and snack competitors include, but are not limited to, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Kellogg Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Link Snacks, Inc., Mondelēz International, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé SA, Red Bull GmbH and Utz Brands, Inc.

