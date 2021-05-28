Pemex Logística transported 1.8 million barrels of products per day

Pemex Logística transported a total of 1 million 804,300 barrels per day of petroleum products.

Within that amount, 1 million 278,700 barrels per day (70.9%) were injected through pipelines, 361,400 barrels per day (20.0%) were transported by land and the remaining 164,200 barrels per day (9.1%) were transported by Tank trucks.

Pemex Logística provides transportation, storage and distribution services by land, sea and by pipelines to some of Pemex’s subsidiaries and other companies, including Tesoro México Supply & Marketing, S. de R.L. de C.V. (a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, also known as Tesoro), local gas stations and distributors.

During 2020, Pemex Logística injected 1,140,600 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products into its pipelines, which represents a decrease of 12.2% compared to 2019.

Above all, this decline was due to controlled operations aimed at reducing fuel theft in its pipeline transportation systems, in accordance with Pemex’s strategy to combat fuel theft, and the decrease in sales as a result of the pandemic. of Covid-19.

Pemex Logística

The company also injected 134,200 barrels per day of LPG last year, which represents an increase of 1.1% compared to the 132,700 barrels per day of LPG injected in 2019, due to an increase in the transportation of liquefied gas through pipelines.

In addition, Pemex Logistics injected 3,800 barrels per day of petrochemicals in 2020, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

This decrease was mainly due to lower isobutane requirements at the Minatitlán and Salina Cruz refineries.

Pemex invested 2,955 million pesos in the logistics segment in 2020 and has budgeted 3,193 million pesos in capital investments for 2021.

In 2020, Pemex’s total sales related to the logistics segment decreased 9.2%, to 84,674 million pesos, mainly due to a decrease in the services provided to Pemex Transformación Industrial.

Likewise, in 2020, the net profit related to logistics activities was 23,731 million pesos, a contraction of 64,084 million compared to its net profit in 2019.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado