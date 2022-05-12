Pemex Logística raises its capital expenditure

Pemex Logística increased its capital expenditure scheduled for 2022 by 252% compared to the capital expenditure carried out in 2021, which amounted to 7,456 million pesos.

Pemex operates its logistics segment through the productive state-owned subsidiary Pemex Logística and provides transportation, storage and distribution services by land, sea and pipelines to some of its own subsidiaries and other companies, including Tesoro México Supply & Marketing (a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation), gas stations and local distributors.

During 2021, the company injected 1 million 272,900 barrels per day of crude oil and derivatives into its pipelines, which represents an increase of 11.6% compared to 2020, when it injected 1 million 140,600 barrels per day, mainly due to higher demand pipeline transportation services.

Also, during 2021, Pemex injected 125,000 barrels of LPG per day, a decrease of 6.9% compared to the 134,200 barrels of LPG per day injected in 2020, due to a decrease in the requirements of Pemex Industrial Transformation in the terminals and interconnections associated with the liquefied petroleum gas pipeline transportation system.

Additionally, the company injected 3,100 barrels per day of petrochemicals in 2021, a decrease of 18.4% compared to the 3,800 barrels per day we injected in 2020. This decrease was mainly due to lower demand for isobutane at the Minatitlán and Salina Cruz refineries.

In 2021, the company transported a total of 1,952,500 barrels per day of oil derivatives: 1,401,000 barrels per day (71.8%) were injected through pipelines, 371,700 barrels per day (19.0%) were transported by land and the remaining 179,800 barrels per day (9.2%) were transported by tankers.

Of the capital expenditures that Pemex Logística plans to carry out this year, 1,415 million pesos will be allocated to a logistics corridor related to the Dos Bocas refinery; 1,368 million pesos to the Marine-Mesozoic Gas Transportation System; 643 million pesos for the capitalized maintenance of the Pajaritos Storage and Port Services Terminal and the Pajaritos Storage and Dispatch Terminal, and 353 million pesos for the replacement of ship tanks.

