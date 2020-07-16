Pemex increases the use of technology in its logistics: 6 outstanding actions

Pemex highlighted that the information technology area contributed to the best logistics and that of its Subsidiary Productive Companies (EPS) during 2019, in various areas: technological infrastructure, solutions and associated services.

The company is the largest in Mexico and according to the November 22, 2019 edition of Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, it was the tenth largest producer of crude oil and the twentieth largest oil and gas company in the world based on 2018 data.

First, the company stated that it executed the solution proposal to provide network and telecommunications services for the works residence of the Dos Bocas Refinery.

Secondly, it began the execution of the work programs with Pemex Logística, Pemex Industrial Transformation, Pemex Exploration and Production and Pemex Fertilizers for the development and implementation of the volumetric controls system in compliance with the regulation issued by the Tax Administration Service ( SAT).

It also expanded the functionality of solutions related to the marketing and logistics processes at Pemex Transformación Industrial in compliance with regulations by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

Pemex and logistics

The company enabled SAP’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to attend the merger of the Drilling and Services EPS in Pemex Exploration and Production and Ethylene in Industrial Transformation.

It also enabled the Contact Center applications and the QR code application (APP) in order to support the strategy for repositioning the Pemex brand in service stations, presented in the Business Plan.

Lastly, it implemented a geospatial solution for satellite monitoring of more than 5,400 tank cars used to transport refined products nationwide.

