Pacific Alliance holds forum on FinTech, HealthTech and AgriTech

The Pacific Alliance holds a forum on FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, EdTech, internet of things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual and augmented reality and cybersecurity.

The IX LAB4 + Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum will take place between July 14 and 26 with a focus on promoting trade in services.

This commercial block came into force on April 28, 2011 and is made up of Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

In general, the purpose of LAB4 + is to promote the safe reactivation of the region’s economy through the generation of business opportunities for exporters and entrepreneurs in the bloc’s service sector.

Likewise, the event seeks to promote the countries of the Pacific Alliance in the promotion of entrepreneurship, innovation and the use of the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

“Innovation has become a transversal axis for ProChile. In this sense, LAB4 + allows an additional possibility for startups and scaleups in our country to connect with the most important innovation ecosystems in Latin America, in search of alliances, businesses and new investments. LAB4 + occurs in a period of unprecedented digital acceleration, which has allowed many of them to scale globally”, expressed the general director of ProChile, Jorge O’Ryan.

Pacific alliance

All four member countries have embraced free trade since the 1980s and have multiple free trade agreements with many countries, including the United States, Canada, China, and the European Union.

“This multilateral meeting promotes the participation of companies and investors from countries on four continents, which shows the potential of the Pacific Alliance in terms of business. During the pro tempore presidency of Colombia we have proposed to jointly promote our offer of services and the attraction of foreign investment”, said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

Agenda and participants

Participants in this version of LAB4 + come from prioritized markets such as Canada, the United States and Costa Rica, as well as Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, countries that make up the Pacific Alliance.

For the first time in the history of this forum, investors from Europe and the United Arab Emirates will be invited, with the aim of taking advantage of their interest in the bloc’s markets.

The sessions, which will be held virtually, will be the following:

– Inauguration and academic agenda, from July 14 to 15.

– Business conference, from 21 to 23.

– Pitch sessions, from 21 to 26.

LAB4 + is the pioneer event in joint promotion activities in Latin America, by including export and investment components focused solely on trade in services.

This is the third time that Colombia has organized the event, held for the first time in 2013, and which is held annually, developed by the bloc’s promotion authorities: ProChile, ProColombia, the Mexican Ministry of Economy and PromPerú.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado