Outsourced jobs grow bigger and bigger

Business data platform Statista predicts that by 2027, approximately 50% of the United States population will have engaged in outsourced jobs.

Outsourced jobs are independent contractors, online platform workers, contract workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers.

In addition, contract workers enter into formal agreements with companies on demand to provide services to the company’s clients.

Shortly after the pandemic started, once it became clear that the business interruption would be prolonged and more extensive than originally envisioned, the team at Shiftpixy, a human capital management platform, began making adaptations to its business strategy to capitalize on pandemic-related disruptions and what it believed were the opportunities that would arise during a recovery.

Right away, this American company realized that the Covid-19 pandemic created a job impact that required a revised strategy and opened opportunities to capitalize on a disturbed market.

Its growth initiatives were built on the changes underway in the early part of the pandemic and included new marketing strategies, new financing options, and new lines of business.

According to a Forbes article dated August 12, 2021 ("Will the gig economy become the new norm for the working class?")

The outsourcing economy grew 33% in calendar 2020 and is expanding much faster than the United States economy as a whole.

There are an estimated 1.1 billion commissioned workers worldwide, with two million new commissioned workers emerging in the United States in Calendar 2020 alone, which translates to an estimated 35% of U.S. workers who they are currently involved in the commissioned economy.

Shiftpixy’s business strategy is geared toward attracting customers to its technology who are more likely to rely on this population of part-time tech-savvy Workplace Employee (WSE) opportunities to drive their businesses.