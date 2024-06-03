Orbia’s investments and major acquisitions

Orbia’s investments in property, plant and equipment (CAPEX) totaled US$589 million in 2023.

For comparison: in 2021 its Capex was US$286 million and in 2022 it increased to US$470 million.

These investments by Orbia enabled eight noteworthy acquisitions to be made:

On April 1, 2021, the company bought Gakon Horticultural Projects, a greenhouse producer.

Then, on June 22, 2021, Orbia acquired Silatronix Polymers Private Limited, which produces composites.

A third purchase was Silatronix, a manufacturer of fluorosilane additives for lithium-ion batteries.

The following year, on February 1, 2022, the company acquired Vectus, a pipe producer.

On August 30, 2022, its new acquisition was Bow Plumbing Group, which produces pipes and fittings.

The following month, on September 30, 2022, Orbia purchased Biarri Networks, a technology provider.

On November 7, 2022, the company acquired Bragaglia S.r, an irrigation service provider.

Finally, on May 12, 2023, it purchased Neotrimental , which produces fumaric acid.

Orbia’s investments

Headquartered in Mexico City, this company manufactures specialized products and offers innovative solutions services for various sectors such as agriculture, construction, infrastructure and healthcare.

On a global scale, Orbia operates in more than 50 countries and markets its products and services in some 100 countries.

In addition to its headquarters in Mexico City, the company has branch offices in Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and employs more than 24,000 people,

Competition

Orbia competes with larger or well-positioned companies in international chemical markets, or companies that have greater competitive advantages due to a combination of several factors, such as greater access to financial resources, benefits derived from integration and economies of scale, availability of raw materials at lower cost, diversification, and risk management.

The company constantly seeks opportunities for growth and expansion through strategic investments in technology and research and development.

The company has also pursued a strategy of acquiring new companies that complement its portfolio of products and services.

Orbia is strategic in its investments, prioritizing a largely organic approach to drive long-term growth and resilience.