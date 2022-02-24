Orbia takes advantage of high PVC prices

Vestolit & Alphagary‘s Orbia business (Polymer Solutions) took advantage of high PVC price levels in 2021, allowing it to grow its revenue at a rate of 58% year-on-year.

With this, its income in this business was 3,438 million dollars, driven by the strong demand of the construction industry and the continuous imbalance between supply and demand.

Polymer Solutions’ business focuses on general and specialty PVC resins and specialty zero-halogen compounds with a wide variety of applications in solutions that support everyday life.

Vestolit and Alphagary, brands of Orbia, supply Orbia’s downstream business groups, as well as customers around the world looking for applications in pipes, cables, flooring, auto parts, appliances, clothing, packaging, health and safety and medical devices.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the full year, Polymer Solutions took advantage of high PVC price levels. Sales in key markets exceeded pre-pandemic levels, complemented by rising compound prices and the inclusion of Shakun Polymers, where Alphagary acquired a majority stake during the second quarter of 2021.

Trending China lowers its steel production

These factors allowed for strong results in both sales and EBITDA compared to 2020.

Orbia

Polymer Solutions consists of six manufacturing processes:

Basic chemicals including ethylene, chlorine, caustic soda and its derivatives, VCM, EDC and specialty chemicals.

Phosphates with applications in food and beverages, soaps and detergents, fertilizers and food supplements.

The vinyl process, which produces general resins for pipes and fittings, cables, flexible and rigid films, bottles, etc.

Special resins for floors, wallpaper, coatings, among others.

Plasticizer process, which produces phthalic anhydride and a wide variety of plasticizers used in the processing of plastic resins.

The combination process, which produces plastic resin compounds used to manufacture products with different applications, such as medical products, industrial and consumer products, products for the construction industry, among others, and calcium-zinc stabilizer used in PVC processing.

In general, the businesses of Orbia and its affiliated trademarks have as a collective priority to ensure the provision of food, reduce water scarcity, connect communities to data infrastructure, reinvent the future of cities and homes and expand access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials.

The company has commercial activity in more than 110 countries and operations in more than 50, with headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico; Boston, United States; Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

It is one of the largest producers of plastic irrigation pipes, fittings and drippers, as well as fluorite worldwide.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...