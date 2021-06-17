Opportunities in Dubai with Expo 2020; government of Mexico will participate

The government of Mexico announced on Thursday its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers opportunities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As part of the economic and commercial relations with the United Arab Emirates and other regions, to promote the attraction of investment, trade and tourism, officials of the Government of Mexico and the president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin), Francisco Cervantes, announced Mexico’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The World’s Fair will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, in Dubai, being the first edition held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

The thematic axis will be “Connecting our minds and building the future” and a capacity of 25 million people is contemplated, as well as the participation of more than 190 countries.

For 170 years, world exhibitions have provided a platform to stimulate cultural and economic exchange between nations, shaping the world in which we live today.

In addition, the exhibits represent a window to the outside, so that the nations, through their pavilions, promote their culture, traditions and identity.

Mexico has had outstanding participation throughout the history of world exhibitions, obtaining great economic and social benefits.

Providing opportunities in Dubai, the Mexico Pavilion will be located in the Mobility Themed Petal of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will have spaces that link history, modernity and the country’s future proposal.

Opportunities in Dubai

The surface of the pavilion is 900 square meters, divided into three levels of 300 square meters each.

In general, the primary objective of the Mexico Pavilion will be to detonate the economic reactivation, and re-boost the productive, tourist and cultural sectors, which have been affected by the health crisis derived from SARS-CoV-2.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, in 2020, the United Arab Emirates was the 47th trading partner of Mexico worldwide and was the 2nd among the countries of the Middle East.

Last year, bilateral trade between the two nations amounted to 705.1 million dollars (380.8 million dollars in Mexican exports and 324.4 million dollars in imports).

