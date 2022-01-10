OMA increases passenger traffic 58.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) reported that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 58.1% in December 2021, compared to December 2020.

Within that figure, national traffic climbed 53.7% and international traffic increased 95.4 percent.

Regarding this result, OMA mentioned that the comparison base for December 2020 was still affected by the restriction of activities in Mexico as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

OMA operates 13 international airports in nine states in central and northern Mexico.

Passengers

In particular, the company’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third-largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities.

OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel within Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport.

The company employs more than 1,000 people to offer passengers and customers airport and commercial services in facilities.

