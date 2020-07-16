Of CFE’s electric power, 15.9% is clean

Of the total net electric power generated in 2019 by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), 15.9% was clean and included hydroelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind and photovoltaic generation.

At the end of 2019, the company’s installed generation capacity was 57,872 MW.

With CFE combined cycle plants, 18.6% of annual production was generated, while 38.3% were generated with combined cycle plants of Independent Energy Producers (PIE). 9.0% was generated with coal, 14.2% with conventional steam and 0.7% with diesel.

The effective capacity of electric power generation in charge of the CFE, as of December 31, 2019, is made up of 189 electric power generating plants, including those of the PIE. In total, these plants contain 954 active units distributed throughout the country.

Electric power transmission

CFE maintains exclusivity in transmission activities in Mexico. The CFE transmission network considers the voltage levels between 69 and 400 kV.

Furthermore, transmission requires the transformation process, for which electrical substations are used to change the properties of energy and facilitate its transportation. At the end of December 2019, this network reached a total length of 110,117 kilometers.

In accordance with article 138 of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE), there are five regulated tariffs within the electricity sector and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) is the authority responsible for determining and publishing the calculation and adjustment methodology.

Regarding the energy transmission service, in terms of the LIE, the methodology for determining transmission rates must be based on the recognition and recovery of efficient operation, maintenance, financial and administration costs, as well as considering the depreciation, taxes and a reasonable profit.

In September 2015, the CRE issued the resolution that determined the applicable rules for calculating the transmission rate during an initial period of three years (2016-2018). On December 27, 2018, CRE determined an extension to the initial rate period through Agreement A063 / 2018.

Electric power distribution

Distribution networks are expansive in nature with the capacity to supply electricity to almost the entire population of the country.

The distribution network is made up of medium voltage networks with levels between 2.4 and 34.5 kV, as well as low voltage networks at levels of 110 and 220 V.

Like transmission, energy distribution requires the transformation process, for which electrical substations are used to change the properties of energy and facilitate its transportation. As of December 31, 2019, the length of the distribution networks was approximately 853,360 kilometers.

As a strategic activity of the Mexican State, the distribution service is also regulated and in the same way its rates are determined by the CRE.

The regulated distribution rate had an initial period of three years, from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018. On December 27, 2018, the CRE determined an extension to the initial rate period through Agreement A063 / 2018 .

Electric Power Supply

The activity of supplying electrical energy is carried out very closely with that of distribution, since this service includes the billing and collection of the energy that reaches each user through the distribution networks.

Customer service is provided in 1,105 offices that include modules, islands, virtual and mobile centers. In addition, payments are received in offices, online, or through 2,761 CFEMático ATMs.

Derived from the Energy Reform, the CFE started a new fuel commercialization business through its EF CFEnergía and CFE Internacional.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado