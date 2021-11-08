Nutrien: the world’s largest provider of agricultural inputs and services

Nutrien ranked in 2020 as the world’s largest supplier of agricultural inputs and services and the global leader in potash production.

As a world-class integrated provider of agricultural inputs and services, the company plays a critical role in helping producers increase food production.

Through its leading global retail network, Nutrien supplies farmers with nutrients for crops, plant protection products, seeds and commodities, as well as agronomic and application services.

The company operates in more than 2,000 retail outlets in the United States, Canada, Australia and South America, serving more than 500,000 producer accounts.

Above all, Nutrien produces all three nutrients for crops: potash, nitrogen and phosphate.

It produces and distributes approximately 27 million tons of crop nutrition products from its facilities in Canada, Trinidad, United States, and its Canadian potash operations account for more than one-fifth of global nominal capacity.

As of December 31, 2020, the company estimates that its potash operations represented 21% of global potash capacity, its nitrogen operations represented 3% of global nitrogen capacity, and its phosphate operations represented 3% of phosphate global capacity.

The company is impacted by global market and economic conditions that could negatively affect trade flows of agricultural commodities and the demand for nutrients for crops or increase prices or decrease the availability of raw materials and energy needed to produce their products. products.

These conditions include international trade disputes, international crises or risks thereof (such as pandemics or epidemics, including continued uncertainty in the global market as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic), increased revenues in countries in development, the relative value of the US dollar and its impact on the importation of fertilizers, foreign agricultural policies, and the existence or changes in import barriers or foreign currency exchange in certain foreign markets and other regulatory policies of foreign governments, as well as laws and policies that affect foreign trade and investment.