English

Nucor increased its steel sales by 81% in 2021

Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 4 horas
Nucor informó este jueves que registró un aumento de 81.2% interanual en sus ventas netas en 2021, a 36,484 millones de dólares. Nucor reported this Thursday that it registered an increase of 81.2% year-on-year in its net sales in 2021, to 36,484 million dollars.
Photo: Nucor.

Nucor reported this Thursday that it registered an increase of 81.2% year-on-year in its net sales in 2021, to 36,484 million dollars.

Together with its affiliates, Nucor is a manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Among others, its produced products include: carbon and alloy steel, in bars, beams, sheets and plates; structural hollow section pipe; electrical conduit; steel shelving; steel piles; steel joists and joist beams; steel cover; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh.

Also Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, pig iron and hot iron/direct reduction iron briquettes; supplies ferroalloys; and processes ferrous and non-ferrous scrap.

ventas nucor
ventas nucor

The company is also the largest recycler in North America.

The total tons shipped to external customers in 2021 was 28,247,000, an increase of 11% compared to 2020; while the average sale price per ton in 2021 increased 64% from 2020.

Nucor

Average scrap and scrap replacement cost per gross ton used in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $508, a decrease of 1% compared to $511 in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 67% compared to the third quarter of 2021. $305 fourth quarter 2020.

Scrap and scrap replacement cost per gross ton used in full year 2021 was $469, an increase of 62% compared to $290 in full year 2020.

At the same time, pre-operational and start-up costs related to the company’s growth projects were approximately $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $36 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year of 2021, pre-operational and start-up costs related to the company’s growth projects were approximately $130 million, compared to $101 million in 2020.

Overall operating rates at the company’s steel plants decreased to 89% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 96% in the third quarter of 2021 and increased to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating rates for the full year 2021 increased to 94% compared to 82% for the full year 2020.

 

Redacción Opportimes

Publicidad
Tags
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 4 horas
Mostrar más
Photo of Redacción Opportimes

Redacción Opportimes

Botón volver arriba