Nucor increased its steel sales by 81% in 2021

Nucor reported this Thursday that it registered an increase of 81.2% year-on-year in its net sales in 2021, to 36,484 million dollars.

Together with its affiliates, Nucor is a manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Among others, its produced products include: carbon and alloy steel, in bars, beams, sheets and plates; structural hollow section pipe; electrical conduit; steel shelving; steel piles; steel joists and joist beams; steel cover; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh.

Also Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, pig iron and hot iron/direct reduction iron briquettes; supplies ferroalloys; and processes ferrous and non-ferrous scrap.

The company is also the largest recycler in North America.

The total tons shipped to external customers in 2021 was 28,247,000, an increase of 11% compared to 2020; while the average sale price per ton in 2021 increased 64% from 2020.

Nucor

Average scrap and scrap replacement cost per gross ton used in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $508, a decrease of 1% compared to $511 in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 67% compared to the third quarter of 2021. $305 fourth quarter 2020.

Scrap and scrap replacement cost per gross ton used in full year 2021 was $469, an increase of 62% compared to $290 in full year 2020.

At the same time, pre-operational and start-up costs related to the company’s growth projects were approximately $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $36 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year of 2021, pre-operational and start-up costs related to the company’s growth projects were approximately $130 million, compared to $101 million in 2020.

Overall operating rates at the company’s steel plants decreased to 89% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 96% in the third quarter of 2021 and increased to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating rates for the full year 2021 increased to 94% compared to 82% for the full year 2020.