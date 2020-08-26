NICO: define evaluation periods

The Ministry of Economy defined two evaluation periods for the Commercial Identification Number (NICO) in the final version of a preliminary draft that is under review by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer).

These are modifications of the preliminary draft “Agreement establishing the methodology for the creation and modification of commercial identification numbers”.

Requests for the creation or modification of the NICOs will be sent via email nueva.ligie@economia.gob.mx, attaching certain information, which will be evaluated in two annual evaluation periods:

The first evaluation period will be in the month of March, in which applications received during the July-December period of the immediately preceding year will be considered. The second evaluation period will be in September, in which applications received during the January-June period of the current year will be considered.

NICO

The General Directorate of Trade and Trade Facilitation (DGFCCE) will assess the comments received, and once the assessment has been made in accordance with certain criteria, it will prepare the draft determination of the NICO, which will be sent to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ( SHCP), in order for it to issue its opinion within ten business days.

Previous favorable opinion of the SHCP, the Ministry of Economy, through the DGFCCE, will determine the NICOs and will proceed to their publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The publication of the NICOs will be made in the Official Gazette of the Federation no later than December 1 and June 1 of each year, beginning their validity, in the first case on January 1 of the following year and, in the second , on July 1 of the current year.

Except in exceptional cases in which the request is for reasons of national security or public health, to measure the impact or follow up on goods that are considered sensitive and the request is made by a Unit, new NICOs will be created and published outside of the aforementioned periods. in Articles 7 and 9, granting in any case, the terms for consultation and comments.

In these cases, requests for evaluation will be sent at any time in accordance with the provisions of Articles 5 and 6 of the Agreement.

