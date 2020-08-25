New Zealand imports fall 18% in July

New Zealand’s imports totaled NZ $ 4.6 billion in July, a year-on-year decline of 18 percent.

Meanwhile, its exports totaled 4.9 billion dollars, a reduction of 0.2 percent.

With this, the trade balance had a surplus of 282 million dollars.

In the case of imports, animal feed led the increases in the total value of external purchases, up to 41 million (57% percent).

Foreign sales of electric trains rose 36 million and precious metals climbed 35 million (84 percent).

At the same time, oil and products led the falls, down 483 million, or 70 percent.

Other declines included motor vehicles and parts, 404 million (53%) and aircraft and parts, 133 million (78 percent).

Imports

The main movements of trading partners in the value of imports were the European Union, with a fall of 262 million, to 852 million, followed by Japan with a decrease of 186 million, to 228 million, and Australia with a reduction of 89 million , to 619 million.

Regarding exports, live animals led the increases in the total value of external sales, up to 76 million (389 percent).

Other increases included respirators, up to 51 million (57%), and fruits, up to 44 million (10 percent).

Powdered milk, butter and cheese led the falls, down $ 137 million (11 percent).

Crude oil fell $ 32 million (57 percent). Fish and crustaceans fell 29 million (20 percent).

The main movements of trading partners in the value of exports were China, which fell 28 million, to 1.3 billion, followed by Japan with 25 million less, to 278 million, and the United States, which rose 89 million, to 539 million.

