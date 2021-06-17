New high-value Bimbo brands: Vachon, Mankattan and Wonder

New high-value Bimbo brands (over $ 100 million) are Vachon, Mankattan and Wonder.

While all three brands entered that category in 2020, Lara came out of it.

The other three categories, Bimbo brands worth more than 250 million, 500 million and 1 billion remained the same.

Grupo Bimbo is a global food company, a global leader in the baking industry and a relevant participant in the snack industry, according to information from IBISWorld.

In terms of geographies, the company operates in 33 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, a large part of Latin America, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Switzerland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, South Korea, Russia, India, Morocco and South Africa.

Regarding its merchandise, Grupo Bimbo has a balanced and diversified portfolio of more than 13,000 products, covering different categories, sold under iconic, strategic or renowned brands.

Through its wide spectrum of bakery and snack products, the company serves from premium and value categories, to all consumption occasions.

Bimbo Brands

The company produces, distributes and markets bakery products in each of its categories: box bread, pastries, sweet bread, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks and confectionery, among others.

Bimbo’s brand portfolio includes iconic brands:

With a value of more than $ 1 billion in retail sales, such as Bimbo, Marinela, Oroweat, Barcel, Thomas’, Sara Lee and Entenmann’s.

Brands worth more than $ 500 million like Takis.

Brands worth more than $ 250 million such as Ricolino, Tia Rosa®, Dempster’s, Artesano and Ball Park.

Finally, brands with a value of more than 100 million dollars such as Villaggio, Donuts, Pullman, POM, Vachon, Ideal, Mankattan, Mrs. Baird’s and Wonder.

In 2020, the “Bimbo” brand was recognized among the 10 brands with the highest penetration in homes in Mexico, occupying the second place in the position and, in 2019, the brand and company name “Bimbo” was recognized as the 8th strongest food brand in the world, by Kantar World Panel.

Additionally, IRI named Grupo Bimbo the fastest growing consumer company in the United States in 2020.

