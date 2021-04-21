Netflix raises sales with Bridgerton, Lupine and Cobra Kai

Netflix reported that it posted a 24.4% rise in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, to $ 7.163 million.

At the beginning of the first quarter, with the benefit of Bridgerton, Lupine and Cobra Kai, the company was following a growth trajectory similar to that of recent years.

All in all, Netflix had production delays for Covid-19 in 2020 and they will lead to a 2021 slate that will have a higher weighting in the second half with a large number of franchises returning.

And while vaccine deployment is very uneven around the world, the company is supporting and producing safely in all major markets, with the exception of Brazil and India.

Assuming this continues, Nexflit plans to spend more than $ 17 billion in cash on content this year and will continue to deliver a variety of titles to its members with more originals this year than last.

For now, the company reported profits of 1,707 million dollars in the first quarter of 2021, well above the 709 million it obtained in the same period of 2020.

Netflix

There are several facets to your content strategy.

First, in its own words, the company wants to offer a wide variety of best-in-class stories that its members love and see in great numbers.

Examples of this breadth in Q1 2021 include Firefly Lane season one (49m chose to see this title in its first 28 days), Cobra Kai season 3 (45m), Fate: The Winx Saga (57m), and Ginny. & Georgia (52m).

Also his main films in the first quarter include I Care A Lot (56m), YES DAY (62m), Outside the Wire (66m) and the last installment of the trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before ( 51 m).

Another goal of Netflix is ​​to create great and authentic stories locally in countries around the world.

So your priority for local language degrees is to have a big impact in the home territory, so you don’t sacrifice local impact for “feasibility.”

But Netflix increasingly sees these local titles find significant audiences around the world, supporting its thesis that great stories are universal – they can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.

Highlights this quarter include Spain‘s Below Zero (47 million chose to watch it in its first four weeks), Korea‘s Space Sweepers (26 million), Poland‘s Squared Love (31 million) and Who Killed Sara? from Mexico (approximately 55 million), which is also its most popular non-English title in the United States in its first 28 days (with the launch of season 2 on May 19).

