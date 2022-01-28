Netflix increased its internationalization in 2021

Netflix, one of the main entertainment services in the world, increased its internationalization in 2021.

Globally, the company operated in that year with 11,300 employees, an increase of 20.2% year-on-year, in 60 countries (one more than the previous year).

In particular, its employees in the United States were 8,600, this is 13.2% more than in 2020.

Of its total employees, the United States had coverage of 76% in 2021, a drop compared to the 2020 portion of 81%, which also reflects its greater internationalization.

Netflix had approximately 222 million paying members in more than 190 countries in 2021, an increase of 8.8%, year over year.

Its members consume television series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games in a wide variety of genres and languages.

Both members can participate as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any screen connected to the Internet, such as playing, pausing and resuming playback, all without commercials.

In addition, the company continues to offer its DVD-by-mail service in the United States.

Trending Cofece autoriza concentración de Ganfeng con Bacanora Lithium

Internationalization

As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 11,300 full-time employees located globally in 60 countries.

Of these, 8,600 (76%) were located in the United States and Canada, 1,400 (12%) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 400 (4%) in Latin America, and 900 (8%) in Asia-Pacific.

Netflix also has a number of employees who are dedicated to content production, some of whom are temporary or part-time, and whose number fluctuates throughout the year.

The company believes that a critical component of our success is our company culture.

This culture, which is detailed in a “Cultural Memo” located on their website, is often described as a high-performance culture of freedom and responsibility.

Their goal is to attract and retain great people, representing a wide range of perspectives and skills, to work together as a dream team.

According to the company itself, it empowers all its employees so that they can have a significant impact and contribution in decision-making; each employee has the freedom and power to make decisions and take actions in the best interest of the company in the performance of their duties.

In return, your employees are held accountable for those decisions and actions.

With this approach, Netflix believes that it is “a more flexible, fun, stimulating, creative, collaborative and successful organization.”