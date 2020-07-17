Netflix highlights TikTok, Apple and Amazon as competitors

Netflix highlighted as part of its competitors the platform for short videos on mobile devices TikTok and the giants Apple and Amazon.

With global operations, Netflix is ​​an entertainment company whose main service is the distribution of audiovisual content through an online platform by live broadcast (in English Streaming).

All major entertainment companies like Warner Media, Disney and NBC Universal are driving their own streaming services, and two of the world’s most valuable companies, Apple and Amazon, are increasing their investment in Premium content.

Also, from Netflix’s perspective, the growth of TikTok is “amazing” and shows the fluidity of Internet entertainment.

“Rather than worrying about all of these competitors, we remain attached to our strategy of trying to improve our service and content quarterly faster than our peers. Our continued strong growth is a testament to this focus and the size of the entertainment market, ”the company said in its latest report.

In the second quarter of 2020, Netflix recorded a growth of 24.9% in its revenues, to $ 6.148 million.

Netflix and its strategy

As the world slowly reopens, the company’s top business priority is to restart its productions safely and consistently with local health and safety standards to ensure that its members can enjoy a wide range of new content from high quality.

Given the significant differences between countries (eg incidence of new Covid-19 cases, availability of evidence, government and industry regulations), there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and it is being adapted to local circumstances.

Today, the company is slowly resuming productions in many parts of the world.

It is further along in Asia Pacific (where it never closed entirely in Korea, for example) and is now shooting live action series like season 2 of its Japanese original The Naked Director.

It has also returned to production in many countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

While he recently resumed production of two films in California and two stop-motion animation projects in Oregon, and expects some of his productions in the United States to begin this quarter, current infection trends create more uncertainty for his productions in that country.

Parts of the world like India and some of Latin America are also more challenging and he hopes to restart later in the year in these regions.

