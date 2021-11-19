Net zero carbon emissions: 75 countries set targets

Approximately 75 countries have announced targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions strategies by 2050 or have committed to being carbon neutral by 2050.

In addition, according to Ballard Power Systems, more than 30 countries representing approximately 73% of world GDP have specific hydrogen strategies.

The main drivers of such policies include greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets, the integration of renewable energies, as well as the opportunity for economic growth and ecological recovery plans.

The United States Federal Transit Agency administers the competitive Low or Zero-Emission Vehicle Program that provides funds to state and local government authorities for the purchase or lease of zero emission and low-emission transit buses, as well as the acquisition, construction and leasing of the necessary support facilities.

As of the U.S. federal government’s fiscal year 2020, there were $ 130 million in funds available from the FTA for the Low-Emission Vehicle Program (Low-No Program).

Net zero carbon emissions

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Low Carbon Transportation and Air Quality Improvement Program programs provide mobile source incentives to reduce GHG emissions, criteria pollutants, and air toxics through the development of advanced technology and clean transportation in California.

The ICT regulation was adopted in December 2018 and requires all public transport agencies to gradually transition to a 100% zero emission bus (ZEB) fleet.

Beginning in 2029, all new purchases by California transit agencies must be ZEBs, with the goal of a full transition by 2040. In 2020, CARB unanimously adopted the world’s first zero-emission commercial truck requirement, the Advanced Clean Trucks rule. Starting in 2024, truck manufacturers must increase their zero-emission truck sales by 30 to 50 percent by 2030 and 40 to 75 percent by 2035, depending on the truck class. CARB requirements are expected to be the key drivers of the growing demand for fuel cell trucks and buses.

Furthermore, in December 2020, Canada announced its Hydrogen Strategy which sets out an ambitious framework to consolidate hydrogen as a key part of Canada’s path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to make Canada a world leader in technologies. hydrogen.

In September 2020, the Government of China announced a new 4-year policy framework that replaces existing subsidy programs with awards. While previous policies in China to support manufacturers of zero-emission vehicles (sometimes called new energy vehicles) had offered sales subsidies, the new policy framework will require local governments and businesses to build a chain of more mature supply and business model for the new energy vehicle industry.