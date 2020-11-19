Nemak is selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability

Nemak announced this Thursday that it was selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second consecutive year.

The company will continue to be a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, made up of leading companies in economic, social and environmental practices in Latin America.

“We are honored once again to receive this recognition for our performance in corporate sustainability. At Nemak, we aspire to drive the transformation of the automotive industry through the development of lightweight solutions that shape the present and future of sustainable mobility, without ceasing to act responsibly in favor of the environment, people and communities ”, commented Armando Tamez Martínez, CEO of Nemak.

The DJSI is one of the first global indices dedicated to measuring the performance of the largest companies and leaders in publicly traded sustainability practices.

Nemak

The company is a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions in the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and production of aluminum powertrain components as well as structural and electric vehicle applications. In 2019, it generated revenue of $ 4 billion.

