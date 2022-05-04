Negotiations on the sale of Toluca Airport are suspended

The Aleatica company reported that negotiations for the possible sale of its stake in Toluca Airport in Mexico have been temporarily suspended.

To measure: Toluca Airport, State of Mexico, has limited capacity for future growth. It currently has an installed capacity to serve up to 8 million passengers a year.

Likewise, the terminal has an area of ​​28,000 square meters, has parking for 2,000 vehicles and is the only airport in the country that has ILS CAT III technology.

Initially, on August 14, 2019, Aleatica announced that its subsidiary Administradora de Acciones de Toluca (AAToluca) signed a letter of intent with Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México (GACM) in which the indicative criteria are established in accordance with which AAToluca and GACM will conduct the negotiation on the sale of the shares owned by AAToluca.

On February 25, 2020, Aleatica received a formal purchase proposal from GACM, which it subsequently accepted subject to compliance with certain common terms and conditions for this type of operation.

Then, on June 10, 2020, GACM confirmed its interest in continuing the negotiation process and reported that the process will suffer delays due to the difficulties implied by the existing contingency of Covid-19.

To date, the transaction is subject to the agreement, signature and implementation of the definitive documents necessary to carry it out, including the corresponding purchase agreement.

The transaction is also subject to obtaining the necessary corporate, government and third-party authorizations.

Toluca Airport

According to Aleatica, to date the process has been delayed due to the difficulties involved in the existing contingency of Covid-19, so, once the necessary conditions are in place, negotiations with the federal government will be resumed to finalize the potential transaction.

Aleatica has positioned itself as a relevant transport infrastructure operator in the industry within the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, both due to the number of concessions assigned and the number of highways managed.

The company operates infrastructure that covers the basic transportation needs of the national population through seven highways strategically located in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and the State of Puebla, as well as the Toluca International Airport.

